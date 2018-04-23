All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1324 May Street - 1, #210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1324 May Street - 1, #210
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

1324 May Street - 1, #210

1324 May St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1324 May St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Walkability to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment abound around this 2 bed room, 2.5 bath condo off Magnolia in Fort Worth. Built in 2015 this unit is currently owner occupied but he is ready to move at a moments notice to allow someone to take over this incredible space.

Both water and gas are included in the monthly rent and you will also have access to the pool at the Mag'n May apartment complex next-door!!
Walkability to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment abound around this 2 bed room, 2.5 bath condo off Magnolia in Fort Worth. Built in 2015 this unit is currently owner occupied but he is ready to move at a moments notice to allow someone to take over this incredible space.

Both water and gas are included in the monthly rent and you will also have access to the pool at the Mag'n May apartment complex next-door!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 May Street - 1, #210 have any available units?
1324 May Street - 1, #210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 May Street - 1, #210 have?
Some of 1324 May Street - 1, #210's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 May Street - 1, #210 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 May Street - 1, #210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 May Street - 1, #210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 May Street - 1, #210 is pet friendly.
Does 1324 May Street - 1, #210 offer parking?
Yes, 1324 May Street - 1, #210 offers parking.
Does 1324 May Street - 1, #210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 May Street - 1, #210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 May Street - 1, #210 have a pool?
Yes, 1324 May Street - 1, #210 has a pool.
Does 1324 May Street - 1, #210 have accessible units?
No, 1324 May Street - 1, #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 May Street - 1, #210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 May Street - 1, #210 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University