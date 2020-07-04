13216 Fiddlers Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Location, Location, Location!! Beautiful Single story house with wonderful floor plan, offer split bedrooms for privacy, open living area with Hardwood floors, tall ceilings. House offer 3 bedrooms and a study is located in Keller ISD and in a desirable neighborhood shows like new, open Kitchen, beautiful back splash, plus Space to Cook & a Large Bar for Entertaining !!! ....... Large Sequestered Master Bedroom with Soaker Tub along with Separate Shower...Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins !! 2 Great Size Bedrooms & a Flex Room that could be used as a Study or 4th bedroom....!!!!