13216 Fiddlers Trail

Amenities
Location, Location, Location!! Beautiful Single story house with wonderful floor plan, offer split bedrooms for privacy, open living area with Hardwood floors, tall ceilings. House offer 3 bedrooms and a study is located in Keller ISD and in a desirable neighborhood shows like new, open Kitchen, beautiful back splash, plus Space to Cook & a Large Bar for Entertaining !!! ....... Large Sequestered Master Bedroom with Soaker Tub along with Separate Shower...Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins !! 2 Great Size Bedrooms & a Flex Room that could be used as a Study or 4th bedroom....!!!!