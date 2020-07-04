All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:57 AM

13216 Fiddlers Trail

13216 Fiddlers Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13216 Fiddlers Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Location, Location, Location!! Beautiful Single story house with wonderful floor plan, offer split bedrooms for privacy, open living area with Hardwood floors, tall ceilings. House offer 3 bedrooms and a study is located in Keller ISD and in a desirable neighborhood shows like new, open Kitchen, beautiful back splash, plus Space to Cook & a Large Bar for Entertaining !!! ....... Large Sequestered Master Bedroom with Soaker Tub along with Separate Shower...Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins !! 2 Great Size Bedrooms & a Flex Room that could be used as a Study or 4th bedroom....!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13216 Fiddlers Trail have any available units?
13216 Fiddlers Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13216 Fiddlers Trail have?
Some of 13216 Fiddlers Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13216 Fiddlers Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13216 Fiddlers Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 Fiddlers Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13216 Fiddlers Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13216 Fiddlers Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13216 Fiddlers Trail offers parking.
Does 13216 Fiddlers Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13216 Fiddlers Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 Fiddlers Trail have a pool?
No, 13216 Fiddlers Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13216 Fiddlers Trail have accessible units?
No, 13216 Fiddlers Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 Fiddlers Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13216 Fiddlers Trail has units with dishwashers.

