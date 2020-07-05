All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13200 Austin Stone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13200 Austin Stone Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:44 AM

13200 Austin Stone Drive

13200 Austin Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13200 Austin Stone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
You’ll love this updated home nestled in a friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools and quick access to I35 and 114. This 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with a study is sitting on a huge corner lot across the street from a fishing pond, pool, splash pad and more! Home boasts quartz counter tops with subway backsplash tile. Hardwood floors throughout minus the bathrooms. Relax right in your own spacious back yard with a huge covered patio wired for TV, hot tub, and plenty of open space for entertaining friends or playing with your little ones or pets! Come and see this one before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 Austin Stone Drive have any available units?
13200 Austin Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13200 Austin Stone Drive have?
Some of 13200 Austin Stone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 Austin Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13200 Austin Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 Austin Stone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13200 Austin Stone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13200 Austin Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 13200 Austin Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13200 Austin Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13200 Austin Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 Austin Stone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13200 Austin Stone Drive has a pool.
Does 13200 Austin Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 13200 Austin Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 Austin Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13200 Austin Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University