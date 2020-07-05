13200 Austin Stone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

You’ll love this updated home nestled in a friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools and quick access to I35 and 114. This 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with a study is sitting on a huge corner lot across the street from a fishing pond, pool, splash pad and more! Home boasts quartz counter tops with subway backsplash tile. Hardwood floors throughout minus the bathrooms. Relax right in your own spacious back yard with a huge covered patio wired for TV, hot tub, and plenty of open space for entertaining friends or playing with your little ones or pets! Come and see this one before it’s gone!