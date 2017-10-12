All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
13113 Spinning Glen Street
Last updated January 8 2020

13113 Spinning Glen Street

13113 Spinning Glen Street · No Longer Available
Location

13113 Spinning Glen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Trinity Glen

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A completely renovated home is ready for YOU to call it home. Fresh paint throughout the house with new exterior paint. New flooring in all living areas, kitchen and restrooms. New fixtures in the kitchen and all restrooms. New carpet in all upstairs bedrooms and huge game rooms upstairs. Granite countertop in the kitchen opens to the breakfast room and family room with a gas-burning fireplace. Huge backyard with plenty of room for kids to pay or holding an outdoor event. Come see it and you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13113 Spinning Glen Street have any available units?
13113 Spinning Glen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13113 Spinning Glen Street have?
Some of 13113 Spinning Glen Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13113 Spinning Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
13113 Spinning Glen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 Spinning Glen Street pet-friendly?
No, 13113 Spinning Glen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13113 Spinning Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 13113 Spinning Glen Street offers parking.
Does 13113 Spinning Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13113 Spinning Glen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 Spinning Glen Street have a pool?
No, 13113 Spinning Glen Street does not have a pool.
Does 13113 Spinning Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 13113 Spinning Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13113 Spinning Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13113 Spinning Glen Street has units with dishwashers.

