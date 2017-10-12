13113 Spinning Glen Street

Amenities

A completely renovated home is ready for YOU to call it home. Fresh paint throughout the house with new exterior paint. New flooring in all living areas, kitchen and restrooms. New fixtures in the kitchen and all restrooms. New carpet in all upstairs bedrooms and huge game rooms upstairs. Granite countertop in the kitchen opens to the breakfast room and family room with a gas-burning fireplace. Huge backyard with plenty of room for kids to pay or holding an outdoor event. Come see it and you won't be disappointed!