1304 Zanna Grace Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

OUTSTANDING HOME WITH LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, EAT IN KITCHEN, GRANITE, 36 INCH BIRCH CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR, KITCHEN OPEN TO LIVING, SPLIT BEDROOMS, ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED, REFRIGERATOR WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, SOARING CEILINGS, NICE CARPET AND TILE FLOORS, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, SECURITY SYSTEM, LARGE FENCED YARD, WALK IN CLOSETS, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER, WALK TO WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL, COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES WITH POOL, PARK, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! NEW CARPETS TO BE INSTALLED AFTER TENANTS MOVE OUT.