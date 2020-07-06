All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1283 Roaring Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1283 Roaring Springs Road
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:26 PM

1283 Roaring Springs Road

1283 Roaring Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1283 Roaring Springs Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely,UPSTAIRS Indian Creek condo overlooking tennis court and park-like area inside gated community with two pools and tennis courts. Stainless steel appliances and other upgrades. Front door faces serene entry garden. Living area boasts French Doors and sunny windows with pretty view of trees and area. Easy access to nearby covered parking and tennis courts. Second bedroom could be 2nd livingarea.Owner has final approv of all applications and pets. HOA has restrictions also on types and size of pets. Utility room located near unit. All measurements are approximate. Verify all school assignments and sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Roaring Springs Road have any available units?
1283 Roaring Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1283 Roaring Springs Road have?
Some of 1283 Roaring Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 Roaring Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Roaring Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Roaring Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 Roaring Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 1283 Roaring Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 1283 Roaring Springs Road offers parking.
Does 1283 Roaring Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 Roaring Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Roaring Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 1283 Roaring Springs Road has a pool.
Does 1283 Roaring Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1283 Roaring Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Roaring Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1283 Roaring Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University