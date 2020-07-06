1283 Roaring Springs Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lovely,UPSTAIRS Indian Creek condo overlooking tennis court and park-like area inside gated community with two pools and tennis courts. Stainless steel appliances and other upgrades. Front door faces serene entry garden. Living area boasts French Doors and sunny windows with pretty view of trees and area. Easy access to nearby covered parking and tennis courts. Second bedroom could be 2nd livingarea.Owner has final approv of all applications and pets. HOA has restrictions also on types and size of pets. Utility room located near unit. All measurements are approximate. Verify all school assignments and sizes.