12808 Seaside Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

12808 Seaside Drive

12808 Seaside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12808 Seaside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET! Very well maintained townhome with high ceilings, loft space, covered patio, laminate and tile floors throughout the first floor. This 2 story 2-bedroom townhome features a wonderful and open floor plan that welcomes you home. Pride in ownership shows throughout this property and no detail has been left out. The back covered patio features beautiful stone floor, exterior patio lights and a fire pit. Personal items that will remain are the large mirror in the living area, full size washer and dryer, refrigerator, tv in the loft area and all patio furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 Seaside Drive have any available units?
12808 Seaside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12808 Seaside Drive have?
Some of 12808 Seaside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 Seaside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12808 Seaside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 Seaside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12808 Seaside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12808 Seaside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12808 Seaside Drive offers parking.
Does 12808 Seaside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12808 Seaside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 Seaside Drive have a pool?
No, 12808 Seaside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12808 Seaside Drive have accessible units?
No, 12808 Seaside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12808 Seaside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12808 Seaside Drive has units with dishwashers.

