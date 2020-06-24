12808 Seaside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

BACK ON THE MARKET! Very well maintained townhome with high ceilings, loft space, covered patio, laminate and tile floors throughout the first floor. This 2 story 2-bedroom townhome features a wonderful and open floor plan that welcomes you home. Pride in ownership shows throughout this property and no detail has been left out. The back covered patio features beautiful stone floor, exterior patio lights and a fire pit. Personal items that will remain are the large mirror in the living area, full size washer and dryer, refrigerator, tv in the loft area and all patio furniture.