Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story open concept home in Keller ISD. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Large kitchen, large family room with fireplace. A great master bedroom with a walk in closet and bath featuring a garden tub. Good size Backyard for all summer BBQ. Refrigerator provided. Ready for move in. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Please see application criteria in document section. *****Rent will decrease to $1575 for 2 year lease.*****