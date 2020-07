Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully Crafted 4-2.5-2 in Burleson! Interior features Formal dining room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and island. Large living area with fire place and high ceilings. Big master down with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and walk in closet. 3 Large spare bedrooms upstairs with 2nd living area-gameroom upstairs. Fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Closet to schools, highways and shopping! FRIDGE shown in photos is NOT included and will be removed.