1258 New York Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly oven refrigerator

Great spacious two bedroom house, with hard surface flooring , natural colors on interior walls.Washer and dryer connection in kitchen, offers a electric drop in oven , tenant of supply there own refrigerator. Extra large yard, tenant will be responsible for entire yard. Accepting small pet under 20 lbs. Five minutes or less to highway I-35 and hospitals . Not accepting housing vouchers. Security Deposit is $500.00

Application fee 55.00 each adult, criminal and credit check will be done.