1245 Goodland Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc7b2630a5 ---- Gorgeous large single story VERY OPEN floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining with a side covered patio off of dining area. Large kitchen with huge island, tons of cabinets and counter space open to family room. Master suite separate from the other bedrooms. Large covered back patio. Pet accepted case by case only.To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist. Disposal Pets Allowed W & D Connection