12440 Grey Twig Drive

Awesome functional floor plan with lots of natural light. Spacious 1.5 story home with 3 living, 2 dining, study and split bedrooms. Large open kitchen with lots of custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All rooms on ground floor except for upstairs bonus room and full bath. Upstairs space can be used as 4th bedroom, game room or media room. Master suite includes separate tub, glass shower and large walk in closet. Clean and move in ready with neutral colors throughout. Interior lot with covered back patio. Easy walk to neighborhood schools, bike trails, pool and parks. Easy access to I-35W, shopping, restaurants and great Keller schools.