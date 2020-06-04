All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 27 2019

12440 Grey Twig Drive

12440 Grey Twig Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12440 Grey Twig Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Awesome functional floor plan with lots of natural light. Spacious 1.5 story home with 3 living, 2 dining, study and split bedrooms. Large open kitchen with lots of custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All rooms on ground floor except for upstairs bonus room and full bath. Upstairs space can be used as 4th bedroom, game room or media room. Master suite includes separate tub, glass shower and large walk in closet. Clean and move in ready with neutral colors throughout. Interior lot with covered back patio. Easy walk to neighborhood schools, bike trails, pool and parks. Easy access to I-35W, shopping, restaurants and great Keller schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12440 Grey Twig Drive have any available units?
12440 Grey Twig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12440 Grey Twig Drive have?
Some of 12440 Grey Twig Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12440 Grey Twig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12440 Grey Twig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12440 Grey Twig Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12440 Grey Twig Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12440 Grey Twig Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12440 Grey Twig Drive offers parking.
Does 12440 Grey Twig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12440 Grey Twig Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12440 Grey Twig Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12440 Grey Twig Drive has a pool.
Does 12440 Grey Twig Drive have accessible units?
No, 12440 Grey Twig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12440 Grey Twig Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12440 Grey Twig Drive has units with dishwashers.

