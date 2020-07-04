12424 Lonesome Pine Place

Amenities

STUNNING SINGLE STORY house located in desired community of Fort Worth with Keller ISD!!! This house has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and has either a study or formal dining. Living has cast stone fireplace and extends to open kitchen. Island kitchen with skylight above and nice number of cabinets for storage. Ceramic tiles in all wet places and carpets in bedrooms. Master bath has tile surrounded in showers, 2 sinks and large closet. Backyard has large covered patio. House is within walking distance to two of the 6 pools.