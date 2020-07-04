All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12424 Lonesome Pine Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12424 Lonesome Pine Place
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

12424 Lonesome Pine Place

12424 Lonesome Pine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12424 Lonesome Pine Place, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
STUNNING SINGLE STORY house located in desired community of Fort Worth with Keller ISD!!! This house has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and has either a study or formal dining. Living has cast stone fireplace and extends to open kitchen. Island kitchen with skylight above and nice number of cabinets for storage. Ceramic tiles in all wet places and carpets in bedrooms. Master bath has tile surrounded in showers, 2 sinks and large closet. Backyard has large covered patio. House is within walking distance to two of the 6 pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 Lonesome Pine Place have any available units?
12424 Lonesome Pine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12424 Lonesome Pine Place have?
Some of 12424 Lonesome Pine Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 Lonesome Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
12424 Lonesome Pine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 Lonesome Pine Place pet-friendly?
No, 12424 Lonesome Pine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12424 Lonesome Pine Place offer parking?
Yes, 12424 Lonesome Pine Place offers parking.
Does 12424 Lonesome Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12424 Lonesome Pine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 Lonesome Pine Place have a pool?
Yes, 12424 Lonesome Pine Place has a pool.
Does 12424 Lonesome Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 12424 Lonesome Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 Lonesome Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12424 Lonesome Pine Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University