1241 W Devitt Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This traditional home is on a quiet lot in a popular area. The original home features original hardwood floors throughout.The large bedrooms are perfect for family. The addition off of the kitchen leads into the spacious backyard complete with a garage and workshop. Hurry because this one won't last long!