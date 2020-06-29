1241 W Devitt Street

1241 West Devitt Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Shaw Clarke
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This traditional home is on a quiet lot in a popular area. The original home features original hardwood floors throughout.The large bedrooms are perfect for family. The addition off of the kitchen leads into the spacious backyard complete with a garage and workshop. Hurry because this one won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
