All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12405 Grey Twig Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12405 Grey Twig Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:14 PM

12405 Grey Twig Drive

12405 Grey Twig Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12405 Grey Twig Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with formals and large privacy fenced back yard. Master suite and full bedroom & bath downstairs. 2 spare bedrooms, full bath and game room upstairs. Home includes full size fridge for tenant use but is not warrantied by owner for repairs. Owner may consider pets on a case by case basis - this decision will be made after home is vacant. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1950.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12405 Grey Twig Drive have any available units?
12405 Grey Twig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12405 Grey Twig Drive have?
Some of 12405 Grey Twig Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12405 Grey Twig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12405 Grey Twig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 Grey Twig Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12405 Grey Twig Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12405 Grey Twig Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12405 Grey Twig Drive offers parking.
Does 12405 Grey Twig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12405 Grey Twig Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 Grey Twig Drive have a pool?
No, 12405 Grey Twig Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12405 Grey Twig Drive have accessible units?
No, 12405 Grey Twig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 Grey Twig Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12405 Grey Twig Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University