1237 Grand Central Parkway

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome in Fort Worth. Featuring an open floor plan with main living areas. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and includes a built-in microwave, range oven and dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with a full size bath and ample closet space. Additional 2 bedrooms are roomy. Separate utility room and fenced backyard. Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Property will have new flooring prior to move-in. Tenant or Agent responsibility to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.