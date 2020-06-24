All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:10 PM

1237 Grand Central Parkway

1237 Grand Central Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Grand Central Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Villages Of Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage townhome in Fort Worth. Featuring an open floor plan with main living areas. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and includes a built-in microwave, range oven and dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with a full size bath and ample closet space. Additional 2 bedrooms are roomy. Separate utility room and fenced backyard. Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Property will have new flooring prior to move-in. Tenant or Agent responsibility to verify all information. Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Grand Central Parkway have any available units?
1237 Grand Central Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Grand Central Parkway have?
Some of 1237 Grand Central Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Grand Central Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Grand Central Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Grand Central Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Grand Central Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1237 Grand Central Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Grand Central Parkway offers parking.
Does 1237 Grand Central Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Grand Central Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Grand Central Parkway have a pool?
No, 1237 Grand Central Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Grand Central Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1237 Grand Central Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Grand Central Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Grand Central Parkway has units with dishwashers.

