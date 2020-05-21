1224 Lytham Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Incredible custom golf course view home located ON NUMBER 1 GREEN of Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club. Quiet corner cul-de-sac property home built in 2014 Park-like setting. Large open floor plan with huge master suite looking at sparkling pool and mature trees. Pool partially shaded, peaceful views also from kitchen, breakfast and LR. Three bedroom 2.5 bath 3 car garage, two dining rooms, office, large bonus room upstairs with ½ bath and balcony overlooking all. Bring your clubs and swimsuit! Perfect for executive close to downtown Fort Worth. Absolute must see! No cats please.