Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:27 PM

1224 Lytham Court

1224 Lytham Court · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Lytham Court, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Thomas Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Incredible custom golf course view home located ON NUMBER 1 GREEN of Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club. Quiet corner cul-de-sac property home built in 2014 Park-like setting. Large open floor plan with huge master suite looking at sparkling pool and mature trees. Pool partially shaded, peaceful views also from kitchen, breakfast and LR. Three bedroom 2.5 bath 3 car garage, two dining rooms, office, large bonus room upstairs with ½ bath and balcony overlooking all. Bring your clubs and swimsuit! Perfect for executive close to downtown Fort Worth. Absolute must see! No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Lytham Court have any available units?
1224 Lytham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Lytham Court have?
Some of 1224 Lytham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Lytham Court currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Lytham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Lytham Court pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Lytham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1224 Lytham Court offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Lytham Court offers parking.
Does 1224 Lytham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Lytham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Lytham Court have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Lytham Court has a pool.
Does 1224 Lytham Court have accessible units?
No, 1224 Lytham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Lytham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Lytham Court has units with dishwashers.

