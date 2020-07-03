1212 Amazon

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave Property Amenities playground pool

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home located in highly desirable Northwest ISD. Stone away from community pool, playground and park. Fresh designer paint in all 3 bedrooms, ceramic tiles in all wet area, recently installed high quality laminate floor throughout the rest of house. Bright and Open floor plan, Granite kitchen countertops, under mount SS sink, loads of cabinet space bring a joy for home cooking lovers. Convenient to TX Motor Speedway, Tanger Outlets, Alliance Gateway, I-35W, Shops, Dining & more!