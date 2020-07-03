All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1212 Amazon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1212 Amazon
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:08 AM

1212 Amazon

1212 Amazon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1212 Amazon Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home located in highly desirable Northwest ISD. Stone away from community pool, playground and park. Fresh designer paint in all 3 bedrooms, ceramic tiles in all wet area, recently installed high quality laminate floor throughout the rest of house. Bright and Open floor plan, Granite kitchen countertops, under mount SS sink, loads of cabinet space bring a joy for home cooking lovers. Convenient to TX Motor Speedway, Tanger Outlets, Alliance Gateway, I-35W, Shops, Dining & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Amazon have any available units?
1212 Amazon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Amazon have?
Some of 1212 Amazon's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Amazon currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Amazon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Amazon pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Amazon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1212 Amazon offer parking?
No, 1212 Amazon does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Amazon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Amazon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Amazon have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Amazon has a pool.
Does 1212 Amazon have accessible units?
No, 1212 Amazon does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Amazon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Amazon does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University