12037 Walden Wood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Hardwood Floor, Stone fireplace in the living room. upstairs two bedrooms adjoin to the large game room and media room for entertaining. Home is close to major highway and shopping! must see ! and it will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12037 Walden Wood have any available units?
12037 Walden Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12037 Walden Wood have?
Some of 12037 Walden Wood's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12037 Walden Wood currently offering any rent specials?
12037 Walden Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.