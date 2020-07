Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs. Walking distance to Elementary school and community parks. This home has a large kitchen with plenty of counter and storage space and a desk or homework area. Open floorplan great for entertaining, neutral colors. 4th bedroom could be used as an office. Big covered patio and nice sized backyard. Great Keller School District. Come and See today! Application fee is $45.00 pp18+