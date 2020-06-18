11713 Ficus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Clean and ready to move in 4 bedroom with 2.1 baths with the Master bedroom down. Large kitchen with island connected to large family room with a fireplace. Plank floor in living rooms ,dining rooms and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Customer paint throughout. Abundant cabinets and counter top area in the kitchen. Downstairs Master bedroom comes with spacious walk-in closet and bathroom suit with separate shower. Access to HOA swimming pools and tennis court! Pets considered case by case. Application required for each occupant over 18 yrs old. Non refundable $45 app fee per adult, certified funds to Lily Ma.