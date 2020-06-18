All apartments in Fort Worth
11713 Ficus Drive

Location

11713 Ficus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Clean and ready to move in 4 bedroom with 2.1 baths with the Master bedroom down. Large kitchen with island connected to large family room with a fireplace. Plank floor in living rooms ,dining rooms and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Customer paint throughout. Abundant cabinets and counter top area in the kitchen. Downstairs Master bedroom comes with spacious walk-in closet and bathroom suit with separate shower. Access to HOA swimming pools and tennis court! Pets considered case by case. Application required for each occupant over 18 yrs old. Non refundable $45 app fee per adult, certified funds to Lily Ma.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11713 Ficus Drive have any available units?
11713 Ficus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11713 Ficus Drive have?
Some of 11713 Ficus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11713 Ficus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11713 Ficus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11713 Ficus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11713 Ficus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11713 Ficus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11713 Ficus Drive offers parking.
Does 11713 Ficus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11713 Ficus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11713 Ficus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11713 Ficus Drive has a pool.
Does 11713 Ficus Drive have accessible units?
No, 11713 Ficus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11713 Ficus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11713 Ficus Drive has units with dishwashers.

