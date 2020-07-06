11645 Virginia Way Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 1-story garden home in the gated enclave of Lost Creek Garden Homes. HOA includes front & back yard lawn maintenance. Property backs to a greenbelt with iron fencing, ample yard space for a pet or play equipment. Numerous features unusual for a rental property. Epoxy coated garage floor, new interior flooring, high ceilings, crown molding, lovely gas fireplace, covered patio, energy efficient HVAC installed in 2017, newer roof, security system, large laundry room has ironing board & sink. Fantastic kitchen with great countertop space & tons of cabinet storage. The large master suite has a vaulted ceiling, jetted tub, 2 sinks & room for a sitting area. Excellent location and easy access to all of DFW!