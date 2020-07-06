All apartments in Fort Worth
11645 Virginia Way Court
11645 Virginia Way Court

11645 Virginia Way Court · No Longer Available
Location

11645 Virginia Way Court, Fort Worth, TX 76008

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 1-story garden home in the gated enclave of Lost Creek Garden Homes. HOA includes front & back yard lawn maintenance. Property backs to a greenbelt with iron fencing, ample yard space for a pet or play equipment. Numerous features unusual for a rental property. Epoxy coated garage floor, new interior flooring, high ceilings, crown molding, lovely gas fireplace, covered patio, energy efficient HVAC installed in 2017, newer roof, security system, large laundry room has ironing board & sink. Fantastic kitchen with great countertop space & tons of cabinet storage. The large master suite has a vaulted ceiling, jetted tub, 2 sinks & room for a sitting area. Excellent location and easy access to all of DFW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11645 Virginia Way Court have any available units?
11645 Virginia Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11645 Virginia Way Court have?
Some of 11645 Virginia Way Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11645 Virginia Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
11645 Virginia Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11645 Virginia Way Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11645 Virginia Way Court is pet friendly.
Does 11645 Virginia Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 11645 Virginia Way Court offers parking.
Does 11645 Virginia Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11645 Virginia Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11645 Virginia Way Court have a pool?
No, 11645 Virginia Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 11645 Virginia Way Court have accessible units?
No, 11645 Virginia Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11645 Virginia Way Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11645 Virginia Way Court has units with dishwashers.

