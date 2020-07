Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Great central location in beautiful VISTA WEST! This attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home features a covered porch and large backyard, but don't worrry, the landlord is taking care of the yard maintenance, so you will have plenty of time to enjoy the neighborhood swimming pool, basketball court, pond and jogging paths! With cozy fireplace, split bedrooms and walk-in closets, the inside of the home is comfortable as the outside. Come see for yourself!