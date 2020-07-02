1125 Mistletoe

Amenities

AMAZING Colonial style home located in the historic Mistletoe Heights. Enjoy walking the tree-lined neighborhood or spending time in the spacious backyard or charming sunroom. This house boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, plenty of storage in the large basement, and offers private quarters perfect for guests on the third floor, including a bathroom. Master suite has a private sitting room suitable as a nursery or TV room, three closets, and an updated large bathroom. Treat yourself to walking distance to the Trinity Trail and University Park Village. Feeds in to the highly ranked Lily B. Clayton Elementary School. You will love the convenience of this location and the privacy of a quaint neighborhood!