Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

11213 Meadow Lane

11213 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11213 Meadow Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 bath home on a large lot with mature trees. The home is great for someone looking for two Master bedrooms the home has large one on the first floor with an additional seating area and one on the second floor. has spacious secondary bedroom with built-in shelving. Home has a galley kitchen with eat in kitchen that opens to one of two living areas. Great outdoor living space, has a large back patio and a large shaded backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 Meadow Lane have any available units?
11213 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 11213 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11213 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11213 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11213 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 11213 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11213 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 11213 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11213 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 11213 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11213 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11213 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11213 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

