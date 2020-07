Amenities

$1650 a month! Like new home looking for new tenants! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on Cul-de-sac lot. Spacious home with open floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with built in appliances and fridge, with granite counter tops. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Spacious backyard. Fantastic location just 2 minutes from I-35. Currently vacant and ready for immediate move in.