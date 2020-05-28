1112 S. Roselane Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9dbc6ac096 ---- Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with quaint front porch. Open concept with living room and den. Bedrooms have large closet space with built-in shelving. Property has washer/dryer connections. Currently at this time there are no appliances. Move-In-Ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Security Deposit: $500.00 No Pets! Admin. Fee: $300