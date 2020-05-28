All apartments in Fort Worth
1112 S. Roselane Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:26 PM

1112 S. Roselane Street

1112 South Roselane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 South Roselane Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Southeast Meadowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9dbc6ac096 ---- Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with quaint front porch. Open concept with living room and den. Bedrooms have large closet space with built-in shelving. Property has washer/dryer connections. Currently at this time there are no appliances. Move-In-Ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Security Deposit: $500.00 No Pets! Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 S. Roselane Street have any available units?
1112 S. Roselane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1112 S. Roselane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 S. Roselane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 S. Roselane Street pet-friendly?
No, 1112 S. Roselane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1112 S. Roselane Street offer parking?
No, 1112 S. Roselane Street does not offer parking.
Does 1112 S. Roselane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 S. Roselane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 S. Roselane Street have a pool?
No, 1112 S. Roselane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1112 S. Roselane Street have accessible units?
No, 1112 S. Roselane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 S. Roselane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 S. Roselane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 S. Roselane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 S. Roselane Street does not have units with air conditioning.

