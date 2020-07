Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This is a beautiful stone & brick home with hardwood floors in the main areas of home. Bedrooms are split from the master. Fireplace in living is stone and gas starting. This home is with in walking distance to elementary, playground & one of the pools. This community has a lot to offer. Must make an appt. with CSS. Home is still occupied.