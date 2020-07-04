11045 Erinmoor Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052 Emerald Park North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Move In Ready and Available NOW~3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in Northwest ISD~Office-Study-Formal Dining-your Choice upon Entry with Light & Bright Kitchen with Skylight above Island and lots of Cabinets and Counter Space plus Breakfast Bar~Refrigerator Included~Good size Living with Corner Wood Burning Fireplace~Master Bedroom Suite with Garden Tub~Separate Shower and Dual Sinks~Covered Patio & Backyard Fence Offers Privacy~Community Amenities with Pool~Playground~Park~Walking Trails~Pets to be Considered on a Case by Case Basis~Applicants 18 & Older must Apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
