11045 Erinmoor Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move In Ready and Available NOW~3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in Northwest ISD~Office-Study-Formal Dining-your Choice upon Entry with Light & Bright Kitchen with Skylight above Island and lots of Cabinets and Counter Space plus Breakfast Bar~Refrigerator Included~Good size Living with Corner Wood Burning Fireplace~Master Bedroom Suite with Garden Tub~Separate Shower and Dual Sinks~Covered Patio & Backyard Fence Offers Privacy~Community Amenities with Pool~Playground~Park~Walking Trails~Pets to be Considered on a Case by Case Basis~Applicants 18 & Older must Apply