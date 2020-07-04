All apartments in Fort Worth
10920 Irish Glen Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10920 Irish Glen Trail

10920 Irish Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10920 Irish Glen Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful 3 2 2 with a fireplace. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining room. Living room has wood floors and an entertainment center built in. Kitchen has tile floor with granite countertops and is open with a small island in the center. Master bed room is separate has a bay window. Bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a separate garden tub and shower, with a large walk in closet. Back yard has a nice sized patio with a greenbelt behind it. Yard will be maintained by the owner in the spring and summer staring in March and October.Enjoy the other Dorado Ranch amenities such as the pool, club house and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Irish Glen Trail have any available units?
10920 Irish Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Irish Glen Trail have?
Some of 10920 Irish Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Irish Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Irish Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Irish Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10920 Irish Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10920 Irish Glen Trail offer parking?
No, 10920 Irish Glen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10920 Irish Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 Irish Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Irish Glen Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10920 Irish Glen Trail has a pool.
Does 10920 Irish Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 10920 Irish Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Irish Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10920 Irish Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.

