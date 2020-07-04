10920 Irish Glen Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 3 2 2 with a fireplace. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining room. Living room has wood floors and an entertainment center built in. Kitchen has tile floor with granite countertops and is open with a small island in the center. Master bed room is separate has a bay window. Bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a separate garden tub and shower, with a large walk in closet. Back yard has a nice sized patio with a greenbelt behind it. Yard will be maintained by the owner in the spring and summer staring in March and October.Enjoy the other Dorado Ranch amenities such as the pool, club house and parks.