Amenities

This Charming 4 bedroom home has many upgrades with granite counter tops in the kitchen a flat cook top stove with built in microwave. The kitchen is open to the living room with a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom is a nice sized room and has a great bath with double sinks, large tub and shower and walk in closet. This home is great for a family with a nice sized backyard.