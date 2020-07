Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL OF 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Haslet area.The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard. The interior offers plenty of space throughout the home. With plenty of counter space in the kitchen. With carpet throughout this home is great for entertaining family and friends alike. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.