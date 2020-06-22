All apartments in Fort Worth
10834 Axton Court

10834 Axton Court · No Longer Available
Location

10834 Axton Court, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/abba000075 ---- Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brick house with separate formal dining room which includes tile and vinyl planking. The kitchen boasts rich dark cabinetry with an eat-in-kitchen. The living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms have fans with a separate bath, shower combo in the master to also include double vanities. The loft area is fantastic for a separate family-gaming area or great for working out. A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $2,000.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin Fee: $300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10834 Axton Court have any available units?
10834 Axton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10834 Axton Court have?
Some of 10834 Axton Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10834 Axton Court currently offering any rent specials?
10834 Axton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10834 Axton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10834 Axton Court is pet friendly.
Does 10834 Axton Court offer parking?
Yes, 10834 Axton Court offers parking.
Does 10834 Axton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10834 Axton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10834 Axton Court have a pool?
No, 10834 Axton Court does not have a pool.
Does 10834 Axton Court have accessible units?
No, 10834 Axton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10834 Axton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10834 Axton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

