Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:21 AM

10740 Astor Drive

10740 Astor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10740 Astor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome in Keller ISD. Open floor plan includes a spacious living area with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with island. Both oversized bedrooms have private bathrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Comfortable patio for relaxing. Community offers pools, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, miles of greenbelt trails, and even a private pond. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10740 Astor Drive have any available units?
10740 Astor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10740 Astor Drive have?
Some of 10740 Astor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10740 Astor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10740 Astor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10740 Astor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10740 Astor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10740 Astor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10740 Astor Drive offers parking.
Does 10740 Astor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10740 Astor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10740 Astor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10740 Astor Drive has a pool.
Does 10740 Astor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10740 Astor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10740 Astor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10740 Astor Drive has units with dishwashers.

