10740 Astor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Beautiful townhome in Keller ISD. Open floor plan includes a spacious living area with a cozy wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with island. Both oversized bedrooms have private bathrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Comfortable patio for relaxing. Community offers pools, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, miles of greenbelt trails, and even a private pond. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from great shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!