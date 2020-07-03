All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

10724 Astor Drive

10724 Astor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10724 Astor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom town home! All rooms located upstairs. Locted close to 35 and Golden Triangle this well taken care of duplex features a small fenced in back yard, lots of closet space, 2 car garage, sprinkler system, and lots more. Crawford Farms HOA, owner pays HOA fees, Tenant has access to POOL and must keep landscaping looking nice for HOA rules.

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 Astor Drive have any available units?
10724 Astor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10724 Astor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10724 Astor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 Astor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10724 Astor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10724 Astor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10724 Astor Drive offers parking.
Does 10724 Astor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 Astor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 Astor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10724 Astor Drive has a pool.
Does 10724 Astor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10724 Astor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 Astor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10724 Astor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10724 Astor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10724 Astor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
