10713 Astor Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

QUAINT CAPE COD STYLE TOWNHOME IN CRAWFORD FARMS. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE. TILE IN ALL WET AREAS. MASTER RETREAT WITH ITS OWN ENSUITE. TWO OTHER NICE SIZE BEDROOMS WITH A GUEST BATH. FENCED BACKYARD WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING AND PETS. HANDY DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FULL USE OF CRAWFORD FARMS FACILITIES. COME BY QUICK TO SEE! *TENANTS MUST MAKE 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT IN SALARY TO QUALIFY* CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED BEFORE TENANT MOVES IN.