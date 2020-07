Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Darling townhome, recently updated. Convenient to I-35 & Alliance. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite countertops, upgraded appliances, open to good size family room. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are up as well as laundry room. Master is spacious with his and hers closets. Oversized patio, covered porches and full sprinkler system. 2 car detached garage with stained and sealed floor.