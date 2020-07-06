10621 Big Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.co

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.