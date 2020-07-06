All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

10621 Big Oak Drive

10621 Big Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10621 Big Oak Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances and lots of countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.co
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Big Oak Drive have any available units?
10621 Big Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Big Oak Drive have?
Some of 10621 Big Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Big Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Big Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Big Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10621 Big Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10621 Big Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Big Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 10621 Big Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Big Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Big Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 10621 Big Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10621 Big Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 10621 Big Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Big Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10621 Big Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

