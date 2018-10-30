All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1061 Boaz Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1061 Boaz Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1061 Boaz Road

1061 Boaz Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1061 Boaz Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052

Amenities

garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
**NO CITY WATER-SEWER BILL. CALCULATE THAT IN YOUR RENT** UNIQUE HORSE PROPERTY. Bring your animals. Country living in a growing city. 5 bed, 3.5 bath home with a huge living room, big kitchen and nice slipt floor plan. Beautiful outdoor courtyard and acreage. Custom cabinets everywhere in the house (kitchen, bedroom, study), wood burning fireplace. Won't Last Long, A must see! *****Barn is not included in this listing, but available and priced separately. please contact agent for these ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Boaz Road have any available units?
1061 Boaz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Boaz Road have?
Some of 1061 Boaz Road's amenities include garage, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Boaz Road currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Boaz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Boaz Road pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Boaz Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1061 Boaz Road offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Boaz Road offers parking.
Does 1061 Boaz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Boaz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Boaz Road have a pool?
No, 1061 Boaz Road does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Boaz Road have accessible units?
No, 1061 Boaz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Boaz Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Boaz Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University