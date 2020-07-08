10609 Grayhawk Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool bbq/grill

Immaculate home, in the sought Crawford Farms subdivision, Keller ISD schools. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The kitchen opens to living w granite, refinished cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Adjoining formal dining and living room can be used as an office. Spacious master bedroom down, upstairs has 3 bedrms and a game room, tones of storage rm, Enjoy the outdoor at a extended covered patio which is great for grilling, eating outside, drinking morning coffee with a view of the large backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs and a spacious game room. Updated home, ready to move-in, new carpet, neutral fresh paint though-out. The community offers pool, jogging, walking trails, pool, playground and more.