Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:47 AM

10609 Grayhawk Lane

10609 Grayhawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Grayhawk Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Immaculate home, in the sought Crawford Farms subdivision, Keller ISD schools. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The kitchen opens to living w granite, refinished cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Adjoining formal dining and living room can be used as an office. Spacious master bedroom down, upstairs has 3 bedrms and a game room, tones of storage rm, Enjoy the outdoor at a extended covered patio which is great for grilling, eating outside, drinking morning coffee with a view of the large backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs and a spacious game room. Updated home, ready to move-in, new carpet, neutral fresh paint though-out. The community offers pool, jogging, walking trails, pool, playground and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have any available units?
10609 Grayhawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have?
Some of 10609 Grayhawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 Grayhawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10609 Grayhawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 Grayhawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10609 Grayhawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane offer parking?
No, 10609 Grayhawk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 Grayhawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10609 Grayhawk Lane has a pool.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 10609 Grayhawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 Grayhawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10609 Grayhawk Lane has units with dishwashers.

