Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:07 PM

10600 Astor Drive

10600 Astor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10600 Astor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright, open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with privacy fenced back yard, detached 2 car garage, new laminate flooring on 1st floor, new carpet/vinyl on second floor, all bedrooms up with ceiling fans, master has room for office nook or sitting area & lovely bay window in the eat-in kitchen and large living room. Owner prefers no pets due to new carpet install October 2019 but may consider 1 small dog up to 25 pounds with qualified application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1375.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10600 Astor Drive have any available units?
10600 Astor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10600 Astor Drive have?
Some of 10600 Astor Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10600 Astor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10600 Astor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10600 Astor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10600 Astor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10600 Astor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10600 Astor Drive offers parking.
Does 10600 Astor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10600 Astor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10600 Astor Drive have a pool?
No, 10600 Astor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10600 Astor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10600 Astor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10600 Astor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10600 Astor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

