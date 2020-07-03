10600 Astor Drive

Amenities

dogs allowed garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright, open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with privacy fenced back yard, detached 2 car garage, new laminate flooring on 1st floor, new carpet/vinyl on second floor, all bedrooms up with ceiling fans, master has room for office nook or sitting area & lovely bay window in the eat-in kitchen and large living room. Owner prefers no pets due to new carpet install October 2019 but may consider 1 small dog up to 25 pounds with qualified application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1375.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.