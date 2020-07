Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice three bedroom, two bath home in White Settlemen area. Roomy eat-in kitchen with bay window for lots of natural light. Formal dining and living room combined. Living area has corner, brick, wood-burning fireplace. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Utility room leads into two car garage. Fenced back yard and covered patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.