10337 Devin Lane

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Single Family Home in Lakeview North Add with open lay out and nice backyard. newly installed Hardwood floors. Kitchen with ceramic tile and beautiful back splash. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with lots of kitchen cabinets. Breakfast room and Open Big living area has wood. Master Bedroom with wood and master bath with tiles and Dual sink. HEB schools, Lake and Scenic walking trails nearby. Quick access to airport, shopping and dining, Trinity Rail Express (TRE) connecting downtown of Ft. Worth and Dallas. Monthly Rent $1750, Security Deposit $1750, Application fee $25. Bad Credit OK.