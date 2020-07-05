All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

10337 Devin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76053
Lakeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Single Family Home in Lakeview North Add with open lay out and nice backyard. newly installed Hardwood floors. Kitchen with ceramic tile and beautiful back splash. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with lots of kitchen cabinets. Breakfast room and Open Big living area has wood. Master Bedroom with wood and master bath with tiles and Dual sink. HEB schools, Lake and Scenic walking trails nearby. Quick access to airport, shopping and dining, Trinity Rail Express (TRE) connecting downtown of Ft. Worth and Dallas. Monthly Rent $1750, Security Deposit $1750, Application fee $25. Bad Credit OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10337 Devin Lane have any available units?
10337 Devin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10337 Devin Lane have?
Some of 10337 Devin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10337 Devin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10337 Devin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10337 Devin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10337 Devin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10337 Devin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10337 Devin Lane offers parking.
Does 10337 Devin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10337 Devin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10337 Devin Lane have a pool?
No, 10337 Devin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10337 Devin Lane have accessible units?
No, 10337 Devin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10337 Devin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10337 Devin Lane has units with dishwashers.

