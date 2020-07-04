10316 Vintage Dr

Amenities

Glorious home in Crawford Farms! This 3-2-2 has it all! Beautiful archways welcome you to a sea of gorgeous hardwood floors. Open floorplan is great for entertaining and family living. Skylight in island kitchen provides an abundance of natural light. Large master suite, formal dining also works well as a study. Nice backyard with pretty patio. Do not miss this charmer!To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to renee@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



