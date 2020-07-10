All apartments in Fort Worth
10269 TUSTIN Terrace

10269 Tustin Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10269 Tustin Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 Bedroom Single Story Home off Chapel Creek
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a corner lot. The good sized living area comes with a fireplace. This home features 2 living areas as well as two dining areas. Most of the flooring is vinyl plank. The bedrooms are a split bedroom arrangement with master bath having a separate shower and tub. Ceiling fans and a fenced yard. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. VINYL WILL BE REPLACED WITH PLANK WEEK OF 5-25. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10269 TUSTIN Terrace have any available units?
10269 TUSTIN Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10269 TUSTIN Terrace have?
Some of 10269 TUSTIN Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10269 TUSTIN Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10269 TUSTIN Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10269 TUSTIN Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10269 TUSTIN Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10269 TUSTIN Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10269 TUSTIN Terrace offers parking.
Does 10269 TUSTIN Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10269 TUSTIN Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10269 TUSTIN Terrace have a pool?
No, 10269 TUSTIN Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10269 TUSTIN Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10269 TUSTIN Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10269 TUSTIN Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10269 TUSTIN Terrace has units with dishwashers.

