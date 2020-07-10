10269 TUSTIN Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4 Bedroom Single Story Home off Chapel Creek

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a corner lot. The good sized living area comes with a fireplace. This home features 2 living areas as well as two dining areas. Most of the flooring is vinyl plank. The bedrooms are a split bedroom arrangement with master bath having a separate shower and tub. Ceiling fans and a fenced yard. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. VINYL WILL BE REPLACED WITH PLANK WEEK OF 5-25. NO PETS ALLOWED.