Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom in Keller ISD. Home has an open floor plan with two living areas, split bedrooms, and no carpet. Master bedroom bath has garden tub, separate shower and 3-tiered walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, solar screens & programmable thermostat to help with utility bills. Refrigerator, washer & dryer available. Subdivision has 2 community pools and a park.