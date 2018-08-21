All apartments in Fort Worth
1020 Village Place
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

1020 Village Place

1020 Village Place · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Village Place, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Multiple Applications Received: No more applications accepted will be accepted.. Recently remodeled residence nestled in a convenient section of Fort Worth. Relaxed living in a near perfect setting of trees and gardens. Two bdrms, 2.5 bths.combination dining and living room with fireplace. Well designed kit., and breakfast room. All rms.are generous and will accommodate large pieces of furniture. Covered back patio to enjoy the park-like setting, unique front courtyard gives a sense of privacy between the residence and grounds. HOA requires Rental Insurance for Personal Property. Tenant to pay Water and Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Village Place have any available units?
1020 Village Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Village Place have?
Some of 1020 Village Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Village Place currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Village Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Village Place pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Village Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1020 Village Place offer parking?
No, 1020 Village Place does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Village Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Village Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Village Place have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Village Place has a pool.
Does 1020 Village Place have accessible units?
No, 1020 Village Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Village Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Village Place has units with dishwashers.

