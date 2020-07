Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in the sought after Fairmount Historic District. This home features hardwood floors and tile throughout, a large, open kitchen and utility room in the back. Enjoy the beautiful weather outside on the wood deck overlooking the large, fenced backyard. Close to hospital district and Magnolia Ave!

$50 application fee per applicant 18 and over.