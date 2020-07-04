10145 Lone Eagle Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful recently painted property with 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom! Property offers big fenced in yard with storage, big kitchen with pantry, dinning area and more! Property is close to White Settlement Rd! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BpUUq8b07H&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com