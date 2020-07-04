All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

10129 Long Rifle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and upgraded stunner in desirable Legacy Village Addition in Fort NW Fort Worth. Home has received a long list of improvements for the new tenants. Kitchen offers granite counters. Fresh paint inside and out. New light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Home offers huge vaulted ceiling and tons of windows making this house very bright and comfortable. Master bedroom is large with high ceiling, a generous sized walk in closet with a master bathroom with dual sinks and large soaking tub with glass surround shower. There is no carpet, just wood and tile floors. Walk to parks and shopping. MOVE IN DATE between December 10th and December 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10129 Long rifle Drive have any available units?
10129 Long rifle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10129 Long rifle Drive have?
Some of 10129 Long rifle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10129 Long rifle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10129 Long rifle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10129 Long rifle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10129 Long rifle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10129 Long rifle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10129 Long rifle Drive offers parking.
Does 10129 Long rifle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10129 Long rifle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10129 Long rifle Drive have a pool?
No, 10129 Long rifle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10129 Long rifle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10129 Long rifle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10129 Long rifle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10129 Long rifle Drive has units with dishwashers.

