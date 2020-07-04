10129 Long rifle Drive

Amenities

Updated and upgraded stunner in desirable Legacy Village Addition in Fort NW Fort Worth. Home has received a long list of improvements for the new tenants. Kitchen offers granite counters. Fresh paint inside and out. New light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Home offers huge vaulted ceiling and tons of windows making this house very bright and comfortable. Master bedroom is large with high ceiling, a generous sized walk in closet with a master bathroom with dual sinks and large soaking tub with glass surround shower. There is no carpet, just wood and tile floors. Walk to parks and shopping. MOVE IN DATE between December 10th and December 17th.